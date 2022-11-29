After several weeks of discussions, we’ve decided to make a policy change in the way we report some criminal activity in the Telegraph Herald, and I wanted to let readers know about the change.

Beginning today, we will no longer report the names of victims in certain assault and theft cases. Making such a change is complicated and required a fair amount of discussion on various types of charges and circumstances we encounter, and how we would handle each to remain consistent. We try diligently to adhere to guidelines so that similar incidents get similar treatment in news coverage.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

