It has often been debated whether the common good should take precedence over the individual good or vice versa. If the latter becomes excessive, then an economy will have problems.
A mild start of gauging current self-centered habits can be done by counting the number of “I’s” in columns. It reveals more than one expects and is a good indication of the degree to which a columnist is engaging in self-absorbed ego-puffing, if not narcissistic grandstanding.
Iowa’s pols as well as columnists have often used the “Big I” between 10 to 40 times in brief columns. Of course, it is perfectly acceptable to use “I” now and then, but if it overwhelms then it betrays a form of ego mania and a lack of detached objectivity. The columns tend to acquire too much of a psychocathartic-therapeutic quality, which is difficult to resist.
A relatively unnoticed study of the 2016 campaign counted the number of times Hillary and Donald used the personal pronoun “I.” Compared to previous presidential elections, it concluded that the use of ego-puffing “I” was shockingly high, in fact the highest in recent presidential campaigns. That pattern continues in the present campaign and is co-joined by the subtle fact that the debates neglected any major focus or reference to party policies and party platforms, i.e., the common good.
Political ego puffing has historically always been boosted by our habit of supporting and voting for the person while subordinating, if not neglecting, party philosophy and platforms.
The present campaign approaches an apex of what was brewing in the ego-boosting adulation in past presidential elections. They had slogans such as “I like Ike”, “all the way with LBJ” and “four more years” with Reagan, etc. Every now and then, such grandiose tributes to the egos of top pols get out of control, as the current campaign also demonstrates. One didn’t hear “I like Republicans” or “all the way with Democrats.”
A slogan such as “a 20 year-long economic miracle” would not never make the grade. Priority is not on analyzing what serves the people but on the careers of our favorite pol.
Many presidential elections have enlisted music to boost the personal career of individual pols but less so a party. George Washington exemplified this par excellence with his personal campaign song that he was “great” and governed with “God-like powers.” It mimicked the British “God Save the King.”
In the long run, his adulation exceeds the adulation of Queen Victoria. Just count the number of schools, rivers, towns, cities, geographic areas, streets and even people named after him, enough to make Queen Victoria envious.
So far, none of our presidents have proclaimed themselves to be the Chief Pol of major foreign countries as Queen Victoria did when she was elevated to be “Empress of India” — and nobody laughed. To be Queen of England was not enough, but Empress of India was awesome. It would be hard to visualize Putin proclaiming himself to be Lord Protector of South America.
Nevertheless, proclaiming ourselves to be the leader of the Free World during the Cold War was a step into a similar direction as Queen Victoria. No surprise that the Indian leader Nehru counteracted us by starting the non-aligned nations.
Politically pompous narcissisms and self-centered habits are also echoed when people become possessive and utter statements such as I am getting “my” B.A. degree or I have to consult “my” lawyer, “my” psychotherapist, “my” counselor, “my” financial adviser. The possessive use is also reflected in the way we identify businesses as in “McDonald’s,” etc. In contrast, businesses in foreign nations, in general, tend to leave out the possessive form.
Marketing, often manipulative if not morally and ethically destructive, abets in a most decisive way our ego-puffing habits. It appeals to our vanity and self-centered impulses when instructions for product usage start by informing us “congratulations, you are the proud owner …” or when commercials urge us to assert ourselves by buying and owning this or that product because we “deserve” it. In an over-politicized age, to cultivate pomposity, vanity, if not parasitism tends to have subtle deleterious consequences on morality and ethics and they should always be the top concerns of any custom, patterns or political campaigns.