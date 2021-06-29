This week I’ve been thinking about Dale Stierman, who was photo editor at the TH when I started here 31 years ago. Dale was a member of the TH newsroom family from 1952 to 1992, and he passed away recently at the age of 91.
When Dale started shooting for the TH, it was with a big and bulky Graflex Speed Graphic camera. The flashbulb on it was the size of a light bulb in your house and it was good for just one shot. When he covered a sporting event like the Dubuque Packers baseball team, his equipment allowed him to take four shots during the whole game. Now our photographers shoot four frames a second.
He covered everything from sports to community events to car crashes. He photographed famous people, including Harry Truman and Nikita Khrushchev, when the Russian leader came to Iowa in 1959.
Over the course of 40 years, Dale bridged the gap from the old days before retakes when photographers posed their subjects just so, to the modern photojournalist who shoots hundreds of frames a day.
The TH photo archive is rich with Dale Stierman photography, and we recognize the enormous contribution he made to documenting local history as a photojournalist. On behalf of the TH team, we offer our condolences to all of Dale’s friends and family.
A salute to a super speller
A big shout-out to Movonna Zarbock, and not just because she has the coolest name ever. Movonna competed this month in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, representing the TH coverage area.
Movonna, of Blue River, Wis., who just finished sixth grade in the Riverdale School District, was one of 209 spellers featured in the national competition, which began June 12. Movonna earned a spot in the national contest by winning the Telegraph Herald Regional Spelling Bee in March.
This year’s national bee features three rounds of virtual competition before the top 10 to 12 spellers advance to the in-person finals on July 8 in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.
Movonna was knocked out when she misspelled the word eleemosynary, which according to Merriam-Webster means “of, relating to, or supported by charity.” Yikes, that was a tough draw. Well done, Movonna. Hope to see you at the TH Regional Spelling Bee next year.
Check out new sales format for TH pics
For readers interested in purchasing a photo reprint from the Telegraph Herald, the process might looks a little different than it has in the past. We have a new partner for our photo sales, which has allowed us to expand our offerings. Our new store has order tracking, offers more sizes and can deliver your photos on metal, canvas or even wall peels.
We’ve made it easier to add more photos to your order, and you will no longer be required to leave the TelegraphHerald.com website to make your purchase.
Check out the great local pictures at
If you have any questions about the new store, please reach out to websupport@wcinet.com. We’re happy to help.
What’s On TV section gets new look
Friday’s What’s On TV guide will look a little different for TH readers; the section will now be the same size as the rest of the paper. It will still have all the content you’re used to seeing and might even have room for more. Check it out in Friday’s Telegraph Herald.