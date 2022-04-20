As a small business owner, I was very happy that Senator Grassley once again took time on Tuesday, April 12, to visit Maquoketa and Precision Metal Works and to listen to our thoughts and concerns.
We’re facing a number of serious challenges at the moment. From soaring inflation causing budget-busting price hikes, the USA southern border crisis, the war in Ukraine, and other factors causing supply chain issues — it’s good to know we have a true ally with Senator Grassley and the U.S. Senate working tirelessly on our behalf, ensuring business owners have the tools and resources needed for success.
Senator Grassley’s commitment and leadership to Iowans shines through every time I see him visiting our area, which is at least once every year, as he crisscrosses the state holding Q&As in all 99 counties. This particular visit brought questions on everything from border security to his work on lowering the cost of prescription drugs. In his answer to someone’s question on the economy, I was pleased to hear him share our frustrations with President Biden’s policies, especially his out-of-control spending, which has caused inflation to hit a staggering 40-year high.
No one is more accessible than Senator Grassley. It was great to see him once again and thank him for his dedication to making Iowa an even better place to own a business. We sure need his leadership now more than ever and we look forward to the mid-term elections and a red wave.