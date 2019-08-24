The construction in Dubuque this summer has been a challenge to those of us who work in the Kerper Boulevard/Bee Branch area.
We all realize that progress is good and requires a lot of patience. But some things are just simply ill-thought-out.
Case in point: the block of 17th Street between Central Avenue and Iowa Street. That little section of the world has been closed for over two months. There has been little
activity at the site. And currently it is being used as a
parking lot for heavy equipment.
Concurrently, 22nd Street at Central Avenue is closed. So those of us who live west of the area have to follow the yellow brick road through stop signs, roundabouts and residential areas to get to our places of employment.
My question is why? Seventeenth Street is open on both sides of the “parking lot.” And not having curbs in place does not inhibit traffic from utilizing the street. So why not open one of two major arteries to the area until the schedule allows for 22nd Street to reopen?
Is there logic to the closure?