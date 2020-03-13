I’m concerned about your columns by family nurse practitioner Stacy Grutz, who focuses on supplements and nutrition as preventives and cures for various illnesses.
It’s one thing to remind us to wash our hands, exercise, and eat vegetables. It’s misleading, and potentially dangerous, to tell us that enormous doses of vitamins, including IV infusions of vitamin C, are protections or cures for potentially fatal viruses such as COVID-19. Her sources, when she gives them, are not articles in peer-reviewed medical journals, or double-blind, placebo-controlled studies.
Instead she quotes “experts” including Andrew Saul, who has a doctorate in animal studies from a nonaccredited online school; and Victor Marcial-Vega, MD, whose website prompted an official warning letter from the FDA to take down false information that colloidal silver could cure such things as anthrax poisoning.
I’m neither a doctor nor research scientist, but in my eight years as medical librarian for MeryOne, I constantly guided people away from hysterical fake science like this (found all too easily via Google) toward PubMed (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed), a comprehensive, free search engine of the National Library of Medicine. If you hear something too good to be true, check QuackWatch.org. (Warnings about both Saul and Marcial-Vega are there.)
I hope the TH will be more careful not to promote ill-founded “evidence.” Just because somebody starts a database and makes claims about some kind of tonic or snake oil does not make it true. As we head into a possible pandemic, we need actual facts more than ever.