Anyone who has paid attention to the Dubuque County Board of Health in the past year likely has heard the name Hendrik Schultz.
The chief medical officer of Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans and infectious disease specialist has been a go-to resource for the county in responding to COVID-19 since volunteering for and being appointed to the Board of Health a year ago.
Now, Schultz has received national recognition in his field, even as he continues the local battle against COVID-19. Schultz was named a fellow by Infectious Diseases Society of America, an honor bestowed on just 199 physicians and scientists in 2021.
Long before the word “coronavirus” had entered the vernacular of most citizens, Schultz had been studying infectious diseases and their societal impacts for decades.
Outgoing Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert lauded the crucial role that Schultz has played during the pandemic, especially in his attention to new data. She described his approach of poring over data, studying trends, investigating all sides of issues when making decisions and sharing his expertise in everyday language.
Dubuque County is lucky to have such an esteemed physician as
Schultz willing to share his knowledge in the area of public health. Citizens should heed the advice that he offers via the Board of Health.
Attempting to make amends for historical wrongs is a noble, if challenging, endeavor. It’s encouraging to see renewed support behind a local effort to honor a victim of racial violence in Dubuque.
On Sept. 6, 1840, a White mob accused Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man, of theft, whipping and killing him. The theft was never proven. Morgan’s killers were acquitted of all charges.
Today, the Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee is making progress toward a goal of memorializing Morgan, who along with his wife, Charlotte, were among the first settlers in Dubuque in the 1830s.
Now, the Dubuque County Historical Society/National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has agreed to serve as fiscal agent for the memorial effort, allowing the committee to raise funds without having to set up its own nonprofit organization. The group will hold a fundraising event and auction on Feb. 19 at University of Dubuque and present at a Dubuque NAACP event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3qBDhMZ.
A memorial promoting awareness of racial violence and honoring Black history in our community is an important and worthy cause and a step toward long-overdue justice.
For more than a decade, Friends of Homacho has worked to bring water systems for communities, concrete floors for schools and medical assistance for people in and around the village of Homacho, Ethiopia.
The Dubuque nonprofit averages at least one trip annually to deliver educational and medical supplies, and to work on ongoing water projects and school improvements.
It’s inspiring to see a group of Dubuque-area residents compelled to reach halfway around the world to help those in need. The impact has been enormous. Since 2011, Friends of Homacho has provided more than 2,000 homes with private water access, as well as community water stations, increasing by seven times the amount of water access.
A recent shipment of $130,000 in refurbished medical supplies from Hospital Sisters Heath System in Springfield, Ill., was facilitated by Friends of Homacho and delivered to a hospital near Homacho. Plans for another shipment to be delivered to Homacho’s community heath center are in the works.
Last fall, Friends of Homacho delivered 3,000 books to schoolchildren there. Volleyballs and soccer balls are purchased every year for schools, along with thousands of doses of Vitamin A, something lacking in many Ethiopian diets.
Hats off to this local group for this meaningful effort. To learn more, join the 10th anniversary event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., or go to www.friendsofhomacho.org.