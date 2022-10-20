Iowa is ranked 24th in education, 47th in nurses’ pay, second-highest in domestic violence rates and dead last of all 50 states in psychiatric bed availability. Republicans have held a majority in Iowa since 2016.

What would life be like in Iowa with four more years of Governor Reynolds? More of the same. Tax cuts for corporations and cutting essential services for hard-working Iowans.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.