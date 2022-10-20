Iowa is ranked 24th in education, 47th in nurses’ pay, second-highest in domestic violence rates and dead last of all 50 states in psychiatric bed availability. Republicans have held a majority in Iowa since 2016.
What would life be like in Iowa with four more years of Governor Reynolds? More of the same. Tax cuts for corporations and cutting essential services for hard-working Iowans.
Thankfully, $2.5 billion through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan was used to offset some of the disastrous cuts made by Reynolds and Republicans. However, that money won’t last forever.
Meanwhile, Reynolds’ flat tax will raise taxes for lower-income brackets and require an increase in state sales tax and property taxes. This will mean more cuts in funding for education for Iowa public schools students — tax money our governor and state Republicans want to give away to private schools. What happens to access to child care, the lack of public services and inpatient beds for mental health?
If we re-elect Reynolds, we can expect more of the same — corporate tax giveaways on the backs of working Iowans and cuts to public services.
Thankfully, this November we can choose a different path for Iowa. Iowa Democrats have a quality candidate for governor.
Among Deidre DeJear’s priorities are a tax system that is fair to all Iowans, fully fund public schools and promote jobs with sustainable wages for Iowa workers.
It’s time for Iowa to move forward. Vote for Deidre DeJear for governor.
