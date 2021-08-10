We’ve covered some pretty major events at the Telegraph Herald when something exciting was happening in the tri-state area that drew national interest.
There have been scores of presidential visits, and many more candidates. Hollywood came to Dubuque County and made movies here on more than one occasion. There was the time Disney selected Platteville, Wis., as the locale for one of its major hometown parades. And for years we had the Chicago Bears practicing in Platteville.
This week’s major event will rank right up there with these moments that have become part of our local history. And we’re documenting the logistics, the impact and the fun every day in the Telegraph Herald.
For two years now we’ve been tracking the story of Major League Baseball bringing a regular season game to the Field of Dreams. Last year, we watched the progress of the stadium going up, only to be taken down again when MLB made the call that because of COVID-19, the game would be pushed out for a year. Now, just two days away, it’s finally happening. And we can tell you all about it.
For a couple of weeks now we’ve layered in steady reporting from the MLB, area law enforcement, Dyersville community leaders, citizens and businesspeople playing a role, and baseball fans near and far. Some of the details we’ve unearthed are fascinating. Fox Sports will bring 200 employees to Dyersville to pull off the national broadcast. Dyersville area residents have been offering their homes for rent to accommodate all the visitors. Local baseball scholars point out that technically, it’s not the first Major League game played in Iowa. Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in December that Major League Baseball was elevating the Negro Leagues that operated from 1920 to 1948 to Major League status. That means a baseball game played 83 years ago in Des Moines between the Kansas City Monarchs and Chicago American Giants of the Negro American League counts as the first MLB game in the Hawkeye State.
All our coverage can be found on TelegraphHerald.com/FOD. Tomorrow, things really kick into high gear. We have netted five press passes and we’ll send Jim Leitner, our sports editor; Tim O’Neill, assistant sports editor; Jeff Montgomery, our business editor; Dave Kettering, photo editor; and Steve Gassman, photographer. Other reporters and photographers will be covering the activities in Dyersville and Dubuque planned around the big game. In addition to being in the stadium for the game itself, our credentialed journalists will get a sneak peek as part of a media tour of the facilities on Wednesday. On Thursday, those staffers will have access to press conferences with players from each team as well as Commissioner Manfred. We’ll be there for all the action from the game, as well as team photos, batting practice and post-game interviews with key players. We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring this unique story to our local readers and beyond.
The Thursday and Friday TH front pages will have a special look to commemorate the Major League visit and its impact on our local communities. Watch for your special editions this week as we prepare for history in the making at the Field of Dreams.