Legislation is important for improvement. Years ago, Republicans and Democrats worked together. The current Republicans now believe only their ideas and opinions are worth consideration. They block important issues, such as judge appointments. Not only is legislation being affected, but the character of individuals is questioned and leadership denied because of a view or opinion different from the party’s.

Different ideas and views often result in improvement. When will politicians realize obstructions and falsehoods accomplish nothing?

Tags

Recommended for you