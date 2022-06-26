Maintaining commercial air service into Dubuque has long been an uphill battle.
But this past week’s announcement by American Airlines that it would end air service to Dubuque in September just made that hill longer and steeper.
That American Airlines described the transition as “ending service” rather than merely “suspending service” does not bode well for the likelihood of a quick return.
Still, fierce headwinds are nothing new for Dubuque’s service.
During the 1990s, three airlines operated here, though none offered jet service. By the end of 2000, things had changed, and jet service was back after a 22-year absence.
Since then, we’ve seen airlines come and go. We’ve seen the number of daily flights jump to four and then drop back to three — twice. In recent years, we’ve seen flights dropped due to a “seasonal scheduling issue” and “aircraft availability.”
Then came the pandemic, debilitating the entire airline industry. In 2021, flights resumed, climbing from once a day to twice a day, to three flights before dipping again.
And the challenges keep piling up. Airlines are phasing out the kind of 50-seat jets that have typically flown in and out of Dubuque. Gas prices are sky high. And, most critical, there just aren’t enough pilots.
Like many industries, commercial airlines face significant staffing shortages. Some 50,000 airline employees — many of them pilots — left the industry during the pandemic.
It was the critical pilot shortage that American pointed to in ending service to Dubuque and three other cities.
It’s daunting for the Dubuque community to face a future without commercial air service. Take away that strata of transportation, and the impact to local business and commerce is significant.
But Dubuque still has a number of hash marks in the pros column.
- Just before the pandemic, in early 2020, Dubuque secured a federal grant of $775,000 to be used as a carrot to attain a second airline hub. Now, that carrot could be used to draw a carrier that could enter a market with no commercial airline.
- Dubuque Regional Airport serves public charters, including small, single-engine aircraft, corporate jets, emergency helicopters and military aircraft, not to mention the University of Dubuque aviation training program. All that makes Dubuque’s air traffic control tower the busiest in Iowa.
- Let’s say that again: The airport is home to UD’s thriving aviation training program. What happens in aviation training programs? They train pilots — beginning in high school. Let’s work on leveraging an airline’s presence with that connection to a pipeline of pilots in training. Let’s promote the aviation program right here in Dubuque and encourage young people to consider this path toward a lucrative, exciting and much-needed career.
- Dubuque’s airport has long had the strident support of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and the local business community. Let’s use our collective voices and connections and advocate on Dubuque’s behalf in Washington.
The action taken by American wasn’t a failure on the part of Dubuque. Indeed, two much-larger cities, including Toledo, Ohio, population 275,000, are losing American Airlines service for the same reason.
It’s a setback, to be sure, and it’s disappointing to not have access to commercially fly from Dubuque’s beautiful and convenient airport. But all stakeholders must rally together to explore every option to bring air service back to the community.
