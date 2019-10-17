I have gotten to know Dubuque City Council candidate Laura Roussell over the past 20 years in her former role as a community liaison for Black Hills Energy.

I have found Laura to be a good listener, open-minded, compassionate and someone who follows up on issues and concerns.

Having worked for city governments for over

40 years, these are the qualities I look for in city council candidates.

Dubuque is very fortunate to have someone with Laura’s integrity and passion on the ballot for city council.

