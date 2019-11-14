About 20% of children in the United States suffer from a brain health issue — and the number diagnosed has been rising for more than a decade.
Children represent the future of our community, yet poor access to services is setting up many for a future rife with challenges. Brain health is an essential part of a child’s development, but despite the growing number of diagnoses, about 80% of children don’t receive the treatment they need.
This is because for many families across the country — and right here in Dubuque — the supports and resources they need to address this key component of their children’s well-being are out of reach or, in many places, nonexistent.
This is a crisis that we as a community must work together to tackle.
A complex issue requires solutions that are driven by people whose lives are touched by it every day. This includes educators, service providers, civic leaders and, most importantly, families.
Children with untreated brain health issues have a greater risk than their peers of experiencing additional health and life challenges as they grow older. For instance, they are more likely to:
• Struggle in school. Expulsion, suspension and drop-out rates are higher, and grades of D and F are more prevalent.
• Commit suicide. Just 29% of youth who expressed thoughts of suicide received treatment; 37% to 52% of youth hospitalized for attempted suicide had received services in the previous month.
• Have chronic health conditions, such as asthma or hearing problems.
• Be involved with the criminal justice system.
Furthermore, the long-term effects of untreated brain health issues are often more pronounced among children of color, those involved in the children’s welfare system, and those who have experienced trauma and “toxic stress,” such as poverty, food insecurity or domestic abuse.
These are significant challenges to overcome, but doing so isn’t impossible.
We are seeing some positive signs of change. This summer, the state Legislature approved a bill establishing a children’s brain health system in Iowa. This is step in the right direction signaling that our leaders take the well-being of Iowans very seriously.
However, the system needs funding, and no one knows yet how it will operate — input is still needed from local communities.
This is where the work of everyday Iowans comes in. Locally, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque is working with partner agencies to break down barriers to services for children and families. Our children’s brain health working group is a cross-section of community leaders and parents whose research into and expertise on the issue will inform decisions at the local and state levels.
Many local agencies are doing great work, and bringing them together to build on their strengths can have a deeper impact. Dubuque-area providers have expressed a desire for greater coordination of services, maybe even establishing “one-stop-shops” for care in communities where the needs and barriers are greatest. Such options would go a long way in connecting disparate components of the system.
Schools and health care providers are often the first places families turn to when their children experience crises, meaning we need them to be on the front lines of this community challenge. School therapists, classroom interventions, regular screenings and an extensive referral system are all essential to promoting children’s well-being.
These potential solutions will require commitment from all corners of the community, as well as funding, in order to have the greatest impact.
Perhaps most importantly, we must end the stigma around this issue, as the new Dubuque nonprofit Brain Health Now is working to do. Seeking help for a child experiencing brain health challenges — or seeking help yourself — is not a sign of weakness. Rather, it is an important part of a healthy life.
Too many families know personally the outcomes that stem from poor access to services. Together, though, we can make Dubuque a place where children can get the help they need, ensuring that they are healthy and living their best lives.