This month, Iowa communities had their first attempt at running combined elections for city councils and school boards. And what do you know? It wasn’t so bad.
For years, elections officials in Iowa resisted the change, saying it would be confusing because it would require multiple different ballots depending on where voters live. But all told, most county officials said things went pretty smoothly this year.
Combining school and city elections created some efficiencies like testing machines, ordering ballots and training poll workers. Those changes likely resulted in some financial savings, though some of that was offset by the fact that some communities had longer polling hours than in years past.
In terms of voter turnout, the change had mixed results.
In the City of Dubuque, 14% of registered voters cast a ballot in this year’s election. That is down from 18.2% in the previous city election, held in 2017. Meanwhile the Dubuque Community School District saw a bump in turnout: 8.5% in 2019, up from 7.7% two years ago. And that was with no contested race this year. Western Dubuque Community School District saw a turnout of 12.6% in 2019, a substantial spike from the 4.5% turnout in the previous election.
Gearing up voters once instead of twice is a positive change and will likely mean less expense over time.
With one improvement complete, it’s time to look at the next opportunity to make the election process more efficient. It’s time to switch from a primary to a runoff system in city elections.
Dubuque’s October primary cost about $12,000 to eliminate just one candidate from each of two wards.
Both of the winning candidates from the primary took more than 70% of the vote in the November contest. In both cases — and in a majority of past local contests — one election would have been sufficient to declare a clear winner. That change, too, would save communities time and money.
The Dubuque chapter of 100+ Women Who Care hit a milestone this month, and Dubuque area nonprofits are the ones reaping the benefits.
The local chapter of the national organization has been in Dubuque since 2016, and to date, members have raised more than $250,000. After hearing pitches about local groups in need, the women in attendance at quarterly meetings vote and then write checks raising somewhere around $18,000 each time.
A similar organization — 100+ Men Who Care — launched in 2015.
At its recent meeting, 100+ Women Who Care donated to the First Congregational Church’s weekly “Cafe.” Member Tami Ryan, who pitched for the program, said the church had a funding gap of $13,000 to expand the kitchen, which was much needed for its weekly free community meal.
Good cause. Good group. Good going, ladies. Congratulations and keep up the great work.
Recent discussions by the East Dubuque (Ill.) City Council probably left citizens scratching their heads.
Just a month ago, City Manager Loras Herrig recommended the council consider a change to the city’s class B liquor licenses, eliminating the option that allows four bars to stay open until 3:30 a.m. Herrig said he recommended the move in an effort to reduce the high volume of violence that occurs downtown after 2 a.m. The council flatly rejected that recommendation.
Then last week, Herrig suggested a new proposal, this time for the bars that hold class C licenses, and must close at 1:30 a.m. For these establishments — the majority of bars in town — Herrig had a new recommendation: A later closing time.
In a classic case of “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” Herrig got the full support of council members for the change to extend hours, rather than reduce them.
The police chief, though, couldn’t have been happy.
The first recommendation to curtail hours came at the behest of Police Chief Luke Kovacic, whose department is strapped in trying to keep up with calls in the early morning hours.
The council also extended from 11 p.m. to midnight the time during which bars are allowed to host live music outdoors — something Kovacic expressly stated was a challenge. When
Kovacic noted he already receives calls from residents complaining about the noise from such performances, Council Member Delbert Belken responded, “Let them complain.”
In recent years, East Dubuque residents have supported the wishes of bar owners in an attempt to keep the businesses in town. Citizens and elected officials must continue to weigh that against the challenges facing the Police Department. Public safety and the concerns of neighbors should have a larger presence in these discussions.