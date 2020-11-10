With record high COVID-19 cases in Dubuque and many of the surrounding counties, and the fall days flying by, the reality is setting in that the holidays aren’t going to look much like they have in the past.
I’ve been trying to do the calculus on how many cookies it’s reasonable to make when there won’t be the half-dozen parties and gatherings we usually host or attend. Making dozens and dozens of cookies is one of my favorite holiday traditions, but I think I’ll need to dial it back a bit.
Another thing I love about the holidays is shopping for presents. Unfortunately, the pandemic has made that more challenging as well. It might be tempting to just go on the behemoth online retailer and click away, but I’d ask you to consider another option — one that is just as convenient, supports our community and offers some of the most unique gift selections you can find. It has never been more important to shop local.
Since March, many of our local retailers have struggled to survive temporary closures, adapt to new protocols and make ends meet with fewer shoppers in the stores. Events, like our own Her Night Out, that typically provide local retailers a chance to sell their merchandise have been canceled because there just isn’t a way to safely bring a crowd of people together.
Folks in our advertising department were determined to come up with a way to help our local businesses connect with consumers during this difficult time. The Telegraph Herald has developed a new local shopping website/storefront. With ShopLocalTriStates.com, you don’t have to choose between shopping local and shopping online. This online storefront allows you to browse a number of great tri-state businesses and provides you the opportunity to go directly to the businesses’ website to make a purchase.
Local retailers pay local taxes. They support local nonprofits and participate in community events. They are our friends and our neighbors. The presence of a vibrant local shopping scene is a priceless amenity for any city. If you love the local shopping available in the tri-states, you must support it.
Here at the Telegraph Herald, we are proud to support our local businesses. As a community newspaper, we live by the mantra: Local matters. Check out ShopLocalTriStates.com for convenient online local shopping this holiday season.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR FIRST CITIZEN AWARD
You might have had one or two things occupying your thoughts last week, so let me just put in a reminder: Now is the time to start thinking about nominating someone for the 51st annual Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award, which has come to be known as the Dubuque community’s highest citizenship recognition.
Each year, we sift through nominations from readers to pick a deserving honoree. Typically, that’s someone who has made outstanding contributions to the community through giving of time, talent and sometimes treasure to worthy causes.
The nomination period extends until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1. To submit a nomination, or for more information, including a list of our previous honorees, go to TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen. Nominations may also be mailed or dropped off to me at the TH.