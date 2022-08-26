Rep. Ashley Hinson, in her weekly newsletter, manufactured multiple falsehoods about the Inflation Reduction Act that recently was passed by Congressional Democrats. Let’s set the record straight.

Tax increases will fall on corporations making more than a billion dollars and, by extension, wealthy shareholders. The new 15% minimum corporate income tax will prevent some of the largest and most profitable companies from skipping out on paying taxes. (Fifty-five of the biggest corporations paid zero in 2020.) The bill protects Americans who earn less than $400,000 per year from higher taxes.

