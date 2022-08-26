Rep. Ashley Hinson, in her weekly newsletter, manufactured multiple falsehoods about the Inflation Reduction Act that recently was passed by Congressional Democrats. Let’s set the record straight.
Tax increases will fall on corporations making more than a billion dollars and, by extension, wealthy shareholders. The new 15% minimum corporate income tax will prevent some of the largest and most profitable companies from skipping out on paying taxes. (Fifty-five of the biggest corporations paid zero in 2020.) The bill protects Americans who earn less than $400,000 per year from higher taxes.
Tax breaks for anyone buying electric vehicles will be prorated based on income. There would be no break for households earning $300,000 or more or for the most expensive vehicles.
The bill is expected to lower electricity costs for consumers.
The IRS will hire enough new employees by 2026 to restore staffing to the agency’s 1995 level. It will also modernize its outdated technology so that the IRS can catch more wealthy tax cheats. The agency audited less than half the number of income tax returns in 2021 than it did 10 years earlier.
What Hinson failed to mention is that the bill reduces drug costs for many Medicare and low-income patients, extends financial assistance to low-income people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, addresses climate change (finally!) through a variety of measures, and reduces the deficit.
Hinson’s misrepresentation of the bill is unconscionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.