A group of your Iowa County, Wis., neighbors is working quietly and tirelessly to ensure that your vote in every election counts. Just like you, they baby-sit their grandchildren, take care of an elderly parent, commute to work … but then they carve out time to volunteer to protect your vote.
This group, called the Iowa County Fair Maps Team, just wants legislative maps drawn fairly so the true voice of the people can be heard at the polls.
The Fair Maps Team worked hard to prove that voters of Iowa County want fair maps by helping to get the referendum passed in 2020 with over 70% overwhelmingly voting for fair maps.
But Republican legislators in the Wisconsin statehouse — think foxes guarding the henhouse — continue to have the power to draw the maps merely because they won their seats using the current rigged maps that they drew in 2011. And then they get to continue to draw more rigged maps and continue to win rigged elections, even though a whopping 73% of Wisconsin voters want to prohibit redistricting from benefiting one party over another. Fair-map supporters want district maps to be drawn by a nonpartisan entity to ensure a fair fight and not the rigged elections we currently have.
This is not democracy. How can we continue to let the foxes guard the henhouse?
Join us at the Iowa County Courthouse in Dodgeville on Jan. 21 at noon to learn more and meet your neighbors who just want you to be able to participate in fair elections.