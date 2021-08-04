I was about to celebrate a little with President Biden’s new surgeon general when this came out: “The nation’s top doctor said on Sunday that it’s time to stop incarcerating people for marijuana use.”
“When it comes to decriminalization, I don’t think that there is value to individuals or to society to lock people up for marijuana use,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a CNN appearance. “I don’t think that serves anybody well.”
It’s already a backhanded compliment. The whole nation is focused on marijuana legalization, so why is Murthy avoiding it for the meaningless “decriminalization?” And is it just jail time he wants to end? Does he still want to punish adult marijuana consumers?
Murthy then says he is concerned about the effort to change cannabis laws “getting ahead of the science,” and pounds us over the head with this big lie!
“... my role, is to work with policymakers who work with members in the community and the general public to help people understand what science tells us and where you (have) gaps, to help fill those gaps with research and with honest inquiry.”
Such voodoo pharmacology!
Marijuana is the most studied plant on earth. There are more than 30,000 entries for it on PubMed alone. There are no gaps. There is only a gap in Biden’s and Murthy’s brains where justice, freedom and democracy should be.
It’s clear “decriminalization” has become a code word for: “We’re not going to do anything about ending the penalties.”