I am voting for Sam Wooden for Dubuque County attorney in the Democratic primary. I encourage everyone to join me in doing so.
I decided to vote for Sam for many reasons. I have practiced law in Dubuque County for over 20 years. I am a past chair of the Iowa State Bar Association’s Criminal Law Section, where I worked on criminal justice issues for several years with both prosecutors and defense counsel from around Iowa. While this opinion is mine, and not that of any organization, I think that background helps provide perspective in this race.
Sam wants consistency in the office. That means focusing on stopping violent crimes and getting just results for everyone involved. He sees the need for restorative justice, and appropriate outcomes for nonviolent offenders. He realizes that justice is the county attorney’s primary job. Justice for victims, the community, and the accused.
Sam’s prior management background qualifies him to oversee a vital county office. He can ensure that the office works together for the benefit of the county.
He has both criminal and civil trial experience. This makes him knowledgeable enough to help new hires in the office, while also being able to learn from the experience of those already in the office. Sam Wooden has served his clients well. Dubuque County will be well served with him as our county attorney.
