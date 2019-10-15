Last week I talked to a ladies group with whom I had first met 25 years ago, and I remembered the first name of every single woman.
Of course, 25 years ago, there were 102 women at the event, and now their numbers have dwindled to around a dozen.
And the names were pretty easy to remember: They are all named Betty.
Dubuque’s Betty Club started in 1989 by Betty Artus and Betty Dahlgaard, who recently passed away. Betty Artus, now in her 90s and still an avid TH reader, reached out to me and suggested I reunite with the group I wrote a column about in 1994. I couldn’t resist.
According to the Social Security Administration, the name Betty was wildly popular, back in the day. From 1923 to 1940, it was in the top five most popular baby girl names in the country. From 1928 to 1934, it held the No. 2 spot, second only to Mary — who hangs onto that top slot from 1919, when the records were first kept, to 1947. (If you’re curious, Mary was displaced by Linda for six years, but returned to the No. 1 position in 1953, until Lisa came along in 1962.)
Given the era in which the name Betty gained popularity, it’s not too surprising that the club’s numbers have dwindled. Betty Artus did a quick calculation and informed me that among the current Betty Club members, the average age is just over 80, and the oldest is 94.
The Bettys event is not like the old days when they put on silly style shows and skits, held sing-alongs and brought in other entertainment. Still, just getting the gang together for lunch and conversation and paging through a meticulously kept scrapbook makes for a nice gathering.
With a roomful of women who bear the same name, humor is always part of the occasion. In my column from 1994, I went a little off the deep end on alliteration — “A body could go batty amid such a bevy of Bettys.”
Betty Baule recalled a funny anecdote from one of their first gatherings, held at the Dubuque Inn. John Van Duyn, general manager of the hotel, stuck his head in the banquet room during lunch and hollered, “We have a phone call for Betty.” The room erupted in laughter.
It’s not too often you get to circle back to a group you spoke to 25 years previous. I was delighted to reconnect with this group — cheers to Bettys everywhere!
