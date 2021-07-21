Folks who grew up in the Dubuque area could probably tell you a little about the community’s history.
Most would know something about French Canadian Julien Dubuque and his friendship with Meskwaki Chief Peosta. They would have a decent idea of how lead mined from local terrain was heated and dropped from the top of the historic Shot Tower, forming it into perfect spheres as it fell before cooling in the water below. They might know something about which churches were frequented primarily by German Catholics and which were by Irish Catholics.
Many locals would know some of Dubuque’s historic figures — often because of the places named for them. People such as Mathias Ham, Louis Murphy, Bishop Loras, Mother Mary Frances Clarke and Samuel Mazzuchelli have a place in Dubuque’s origin stories.
However, most people would be harder pressed to talk about what the first Black church in Dubuque was like. Few know stories of Black neighborhoods and the folks who populated them. When did Black families first settle in Dubuque? Where did they live? What did they do? How were they treated? What contributions did they make to the community?
Even Dubuque natives who grew up with a good dose of local history might not be able to answer most or any of those questions. While local historians have some of that information, there’s undoubtedly much more about early cultural relations that are still unknown.
Dubuque city officials are prepared to change that and to unlock some of those hidden stories. Consultants and community members will conduct a historical resource survey of Black community life in Dubuque, the first of its kind overseen by the city. City Council members on Monday approved the terms of a $30,000 state grant to finance Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey and the disbursement of matching funds and in-kind resources valued at about $19,000.
It’s an important step. The project will include the creation of a heritage database and a record of historically significant figures and sites from the period that begins with Dubuque’s incorporation in 1833 to 1980.
Make no mistake, there will be naysayers about the project. Some will roll their eyes and wonder if this is a good use of public money.
Those will, no doubt, be people who do not know what it is like to learn about history without ever hearing about a person who looks like them. They will not relate to an individual who has no understanding of what daily life was like for Black Americans a century ago. They will not have had the experience of rarely seeing an edifice, building or public space named for someone of their race.
Stories and contributions of people of color were marginalized or entirely untold for centuries. Consider Capt. Robert L. Martin, a Dubuque native and distinguished member of the Tuskegee Airmen. How many people in Dubuque had ever heard of Martin before his story was brought to light in recent years? How many more great Americans have had their legacy overlooked for decades?
To learn about Dubuque’s cultural history and Black heritage will help citizens better understand our society today. This effort to unearth and retell some of our collective story without excluding the contributions of any group will make it a much more vibrant and accurate picture of history.