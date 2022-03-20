In the midst of the horrific news that continues to come out of Ukraine, there was a bit of light this month on Sunday, March 6. Vice President Kamala Harris had traveled to Selma, Ala., to walk across the Edmund Pettis Bridge with others who had gathered to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the 1965 Bloody Sunday civil rights march. It was a reminder both of how far we as a nation have come, and yet how the foundational democratic rights that so many fought and died for can be taken away so quickly without continued vigilance.
In today’s polarized political climate, voting rights are surely at the top of the list of rights currently under siege in many places in the United States. Dozens of new laws restricting voting rights — both proposed and passed — are being introduced in counties and states all around the country, making it harder for certain groups of Americans (particularly those who are low-wage, elderly, living with disabilities and members of marginalized communities) to both register and vote. In Iowa, for example, new laws were passed in 2021 that shortened Iowa’s early voting period, closed the polls one hour earlier on Election Day, and tightened rules around absentee ballots.
But here’s a question that might sound like a non sequitur: If you are a person of faith, do you think about voting rights as a faith issue — an issue that relates to your relationship with God, your prayer life, and your life in loving community with the neighbor and the stranger? For me, voting rights is most definitely a faith issue, and here’s why.
I am a Lutheran Christian, and one of the writings of Martin Luther that I really appreciate is his reflection on Christian freedom. I will spare you the details and just note his focus on two related ideas: freedom from, and freedom for.
In Luther’s thinking, through the loving, liberating grace we have received in Jesus Christ, Christians are freed from self-absorption, selfishness and the “turning in on ourselves” that blinds us to the needs of our neighbor. At the same time, we are freed for a life of community, a life of healthy relationship, and a life of service and commitment to the welfare of my neighbor — and the betterment of society as a whole. Christian freedom is not about being able to do whatever I want, whatever best suits me, but instead, it is about being freed and empowered to care for others, look out for their basic needs, and in this way, help create a more peaceful, just society for all of God’s beloved children — not just some of them.
This understanding of Christian freedom helps me understand why voting rights aren’t so much about my personal right to vote as they are about the protection and preservation of our whole democratic process of fair elections; and the right of every single American to participate in that process, no matter the color of their skin, physical abilities, the amount of money in their bank account, or the ZIP code of their home. As a society, we are only strong if we are strong together, all of us. We are only free if we are free together, all of us.
In her speech on March 6, the vice president said, “Today, the eyes of the world are on Ukraine and the brave people who are fighting to protect their country and their democracy. And their bravery is a reminder that freedom and democracy can never be taken for granted.” And then after a pause, “By any of us.”
This is as true here as it is there.