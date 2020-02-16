As one of your constituents, I want to remind you, Senators Grassley and Ernst, that you work for us! You do not work for Donald Trump or the cult of cowards that call themselves Republicans.
Unlike you, I am not afraid of Donald Trump or the Republican cowards in the Senate.
I will be writing letters to the editors of every paper in Iowa asking the good people to contact your office until you call off all investigations into the Bidens. Your gas-lighting is so ridiculous and transparent and below the dignity of the office you hold. You should be ashamed. Republican senators, especially Grassley and Ernst, better do some REAL work for the people! Start passing the more than
200 bills that the House has passed and the Senate refuses to bring up for debate.
The people in this country need help, not another drawn-out, made for Trump and Fox News investigation into nothing. Buckle up, cowards. Things are about to get rough.
Please join me in contacting the Iowa cowards in the U.S. Senate and tell them no frivolous investigation into the Bidens. Quit trying to stack the courts with non-qualified judges and debate the bills.