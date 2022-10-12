Whomever voters elect to fill the seat of Dubuque County treasurer in November, the county will be well served by a knowledgeable professional.
Angela Steffens brings 18 years of experience working for the county, nearly 12 of which have been in the treasurer’s office, and she currently serves as deputy treasurer.
A commercial banker for Dubuque Bank & Trust, Michael Clasen has a wealth of experience in the financial sector, in addition to years of military service and teaching business courses at University of Dubuque.
Both candidates are capable and could be effective as treasurer. But in the estimation for the TH Editorial Board, Clasen would be the better choice for this leadership role.
Clearly, Steffens has broader knowledge of the inner workings of the office, having worked there for years. If elected, she vows to keep things running smoothly, and there is little doubt she would do that. But when speaking about taking on the role of treasurer, Steffens gives little indication that she would bring new ideas to the process. Her commitment to voters would be that she can do the job as it has been done in the past.
In some cases, that would be good enough. But Clasen brings something more.
During his eight-year stint in the Marine Corps, Clasen learned a great deal about leading a team. Then entering the private sector and becoming a supervisor in an office setting, he had to learn an empathetic management style that had been absent in the military. A student of organizational leadership, Clasen has the potential to see where efficiencies could improve processes. While an office under Steffens’ leadership would seek to maintain the current level of customer service, Clasen is inclined to reach out to citizens to see what can be improved.
A key differentiator between the two candidates is managerial experience. Clasen has a considerable background in leading and supervising teams. It’s harder to picture Steffens dealing with challenging team dynamics that can arise — particularly when one member of the team is elevated to supervising the others. Clasen asks good questions and listens carefully. He has done homework, reaching out to other elected officials to seek understanding of various roles and potential collaboration among offices.
While Clasen is running as a Republican and Steffens a Democrat, neither candidate see the office — which has no policy-making role — as having any partisan bent.
The county treasurer’s office ran for more than 27 years under the steady hand of Eric Stierman. Following his retirement last year, county supervisors appointed Randy Wedewer to serve in the role through the November election. However, Wedewer resigned after being arrested in February on a prostitution charge. Denise Dolan, retired county auditor, then stepped in to fill the role.
With this election comes the chance to renew the dependable and trustworthy reputation of the treasurer’s office. Both Steffens and Clasen possess those traits, but Clasen’s ability to engage with people as a strong leader gives him an edge.
Should voters choose Clasen, the county will be served by the best of both worlds: Steffens indicated she would plan to maintain her role as deputy treasurer if she were defeated. With Clasen’s fresh eyes and leadership experience and a highly knowledgeable deputy treasurer, the county office would be in good hands.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
