A milestone years in the making was met on Monday when MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center opened its doors to its first cancer patients.
It was in December of 2018 that construction began on the
$25 million complex, long a dream of the Mercy team. The facility looks nearly exactly like the renderings provided early on, showcasing a calming atmosphere that would allow chemotherapy patients to look out on the wide expanse of the Mississippi River as they receive treatment.
If there’s a theme to the cancer center, it’s this: It’s all about the patient.
Officials have borrowed a page from Disney, known for its strict onstage and offstage separation. In the setting of a cancer center, that means patients won’t see the beehive of activity going on behind the scenes of a busy medical center. For patients, the view, the color scheme, the furniture, the equipment, even the ceilings in some rooms, are designed to provide an influx of calm during a difficult time.
The facility provides both radiation oncology and medical oncology, two forms of treatment that previously have not been offered under the same roof in Dubuque. That, Mercy officials believe, is what patients want. It’s what local people go looking for following a cancer diagnosis, leading them out of the community.
Getting to this point wasn’t easy. There was the multi-year effort to obtain necessary state certifications for the new center. Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital argued against the need for the cancer center. After first rejecting the proposal, the State Health Facilities Council eventually approved Mercy’s plan.
Dubuque has long had a strong medical community. Though Mercy and Finley are competitors and have not necessarily seen eye-to-eye regarding some strategies for providing health care, Dubuque has been well served by both institutions. This cancer center’s opening comes at a time when the two hospitals have been working in tandem to meet the challenges of a pandemic. It has been inspiring to see all local health care officials band together to address this crisis.
Now, in partnership with Medical Associates Clinic, Mercy’s 40,000-square-foot facility provides an option for comprehensive, integrated, well-coordinated cancer care, offering radiation therapy services and medical oncology services under one roof. That’s an achievement worth celebrating.
In an era when cancer strikes one in three people, having more options and state-of-the-art facilities in our community will be a comfort to those facing one of life’s most difficult challenges. Best wishes to the Mercy team in this new endeavor.