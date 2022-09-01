President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan should have been debated and voted on by Congress. Even Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi once said it could only be done via a vote of Congress. For Biden to just do it is considered noble by some, political by others, appreciated by many, and not enough for some.

Democrats, who practice one-party rule of our federal government, should have been forced to make a choice. Half-trillion dollars can go to global climate change, or a half-trillion for student debt relief, or hundreds of billions for CHIPS, but you simply cannot have it all. Inflation, a recession, and higher interest rates curtailing borrowing all loom over us at present.

Franks served three terms as U.S. representative for Connecticut’s 5th District. He was the first Black Republican elected to the House in nearly 60 years and New England’s first Black member of the House. Contact at @GaryFranks

