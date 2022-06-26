During this primary campaign season, there have been articles submitted about Americans for Prosperity being a “dark money” D.C. organization. Let’s take a closer look at that accusation. The organization, like many others, works at the grassroots level and is more principled and focused than countless other groups out there. It does not directly give money to any candidate in any election race.
The hypocrisy of the Iowa Rep. Lee Hein campaign to use this argument is one of desperation. In digging into his top donors for his past campaigns, Hein has also gotten what could also be termed as “dark money” from outside of Iowa.
His top individual donor and his second-largest overall donor gave $38,000 total in two separate donations, and live in North Carolina. That is another time zone!
Other groups have donated to Republican candidates here in Iowa in the past at local levels that are headquartered inside or very close to Washington, D.C. They included principled organizations like:
AMAC (Washington, D.C.)
The NRA (Fairfax, Va.)
Alliance Defending Freedom (California with office in Washington, D.C.)
Family Research Council (Washington, D.C.)
Federation for Immigration Reform (Washington, D.C.)
American Conservative Union (Alexandria, Va.)
Judicial Watch (Washington, D.C.)
The Heritage Foundation. (Washington, D.C.)
Lee Hein has been a major beneficiary of that money for every election cycle he has been candidate for the Iowa Statehouse. Sadly, the Democrats are even worse for their top donations that come from New York, California and New Jersey (OpenSecrets.org). For Hein and others to complain about Americans for Prosperity is extremely hypocritical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.