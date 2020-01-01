I am concerned about division created in the country by the actions and inactions of Congress. There is no cooperation between members of
Congress.
Who loses? The citizens of this great country.
I am also concerned this division has come to our state and local governments as well. It is time to drop our differences and petty disagreements and do what is best for citizens of the USA, State of Iowa and City of Dubuque. The citizens you represent ask no more. We are better than what has been given, and a fresh start in the new year is the time to begin.