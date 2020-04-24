Administrators, faculty and staff at tri-state-area schools, as well as students and their families, have had to reckon with the reality that the 2019-2020 school year is over — at least in terms of in-person classes.
Governors in all three states see no immediate end to the need for social distancing and made the decision to keep schools shuttered for the rest of the year.
As administrators deal with the myriad decisions that come with this drastic change in circumstances, some thought must be given to what next school year will look like. Students will have undoubtedly fallen behind. In many cases, those who need extra attention are least likely to be able to make progress in isolation over these months. Teachers, usually concerned about the “summer slide” as students take a three-month break each year, could be looking at a “semester slide.”
At the same time, states have waived restrictions on when the 2020-21 school year can begin. While typically schools don’t start until the third week of August or later, this year it makes sense to move up the start date. A longer school year to try to make up ground for students makes sense. A two-week period of ramping up could help students gain progress and readjust to the classroom setting.
There are no guarantees for what next school year holds. A recurrence of a COVID-19 outbreak in fall or winter could mean another closure. We can hope against hope that isn’t the case, but the more days of the school year we can get in, the better off we’ll be.
In most years, starting school extra early wouldn’t be very appealing to kids. After months at home, it’s likely they’ll be eager to get started in fall. Officials should take advantage of that.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made strides this week with the announcement that the state will add online screening for COVID-19 as well as drive-through testing sites, more than tripling the state’s ability to test for the virus.
Reynolds will dedicate $26 million toward the effort to help get a better grasp on how many Iowans have been infected. With outbreaks in nursing homes, meatpacking plants and prisons, it’s crucial that Iowa dramatically increase testing.
TestIowa.com launched Tuesday, a website that will help assess and direct those who need it toward testing. State officials are encouraging all Iowans to go to the site and complete the five-minute online assessment.
Last week, seven Midwest states announced forming a coalition to combat COVID-19 — a group that included Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota, but not Iowa. That seemed like a missed opportunity during a battle that must be fought on every front.
This week’s news that Iowa is expanding testing helps restore faith that Reynolds is stepping up efforts to meet the growing challenge.
Last fall, the Dubuque County Conservation Board embarked on strategic planning and solicited input from county residents.
Executive Director Brian Preston worked with a consulting firm to develop an evaluation of local assets and their potential, getting input from more than 500 county residents.
Through the process, they learned some key things:
1) People love trails and would like more of them.
2) Investment should be made in park infrastructure.
3) Local residents care about protecting natural resources in Dubuque County.
4) Locals view Swiss Valley Nature Center as “the gateway to the outdoors.”
For Preston and county officials, the last month has wholly proven each of those things. Perhaps like never before, citizens have flocked to Swiss Valley, taken to Heritage Trail and discovered Whitewater Canyon.
Officials were wise to take time to examine the value and potential of the county’s natural resources. Residents are seeing those lands in a new light during days of social distancing. As Dubuque County residents rediscover our own beautiful natural habitats, it’s nice to know Preston and county officials recognize this treasure for what it is.