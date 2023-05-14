A front page story today examines the efforts made to attract and retain young adults in the tri-state area. Local business leaders believe that millennials and Gen Z residents are becoming increasingly important to ensure communities’ future success. This age group will be key to filling the holes left in workplaces and organizations as baby boomers and eventually Gen Xers retire.
Organizations such as Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and the DRA have placed a priority on growing the population in the Dubuque area for just that reason. In addition to filling workplace needs, an increased population keeps the local tax base high.
Several area organizations have found innovative ways to engage young people and work toward keeping them in the area. Consider these programs already in the works:
• Paramount EMS and Loras College paired up to form Paramount EMS Academy, a training program under the auspices of Paramount and based at Loras. Organizers say the program is an attempt to address a shortage of EMS personnel experienced locally and nationwide. Paramount officials envision the academy as a way to develop apprenticeship efforts similar to those used to fill staff shortages in certain trades.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center launched an internship program that allows high schoolers to spend 10 to 12 weeks at the hospital, rotating through a variety of departments. The students observe health care professionals and complete job duties and special projects in areas from the emergency room and radiology departments to cardiac rehab, social work and more in an attempt to build a “talent pipeline” for the hospital.
Finley Health Foundation started the Senior Student Promise Program aimed at offering support to students, and aiding recruitment and retention of the hospital’s workforce. Qualified senior health sciences students can receive up to $20,000 for educational expenses in exchange for an up to two-year commitment working at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. Upon graduating and seeking work at Finley, the participating students can apply to various jobs, from nurses to lab technicians.
Clarke University, Loras College and University of Dubuque are partnering on the Dubuque Promise Program, which will award up to $5,000 per year to students who make a two-year commitment to reside and be employed in the tri-state area following graduation. That geographic area includes Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties in Iowa; Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County in Illinois. A grant from the DRA made the program possible.
Schools have partnered with local businesses to give students on-site workplace experience and connect them with businesses that could serve as their future employers. That resulted in a career signing day ceremony last month in which students committed to work for Portzen Construction as carpenters through North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters.
Wishing and wanting more young adults to stay in or return to the area won’t make it happen. But engaging with young people through innovative opportunities such as these are great tools to assist with reaching that goal. Here’s hoping more organizations seek ways to follow these examples and connect with young adults, reminding them that they are wanted and needed here in the tri-state area.
