A front page story today examines the efforts made to attract and retain young adults in the tri-state area. Local business leaders believe that millennials and Gen Z residents are becoming increasingly important to ensure communities’ future success. This age group will be key to filling the holes left in workplaces and organizations as baby boomers and eventually Gen Xers retire.

Organizations such as Greater Dubuque Development Corp. and the DRA have placed a priority on growing the population in the Dubuque area for just that reason. In addition to filling workplace needs, an increased population keeps the local tax base high.

