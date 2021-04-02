Tuesday is Election Day for residents of Wisconsin and Illinois, where ballots will include candidates running in municipal and school board races.
Over the past two weeks, the Telegraph Herald has previewed key races in our coverage area, talking to dozens of candidates about their positions on local issues and goals for the future. Contenders let voters know about their past experience, what motivated them to run for public office and their priorities if elected. It’s key reading for informed voters.
What’s troubling is that in several area races, one or two candidates have declined to speak to a TH reporter. Reporters try calling and emailing and are sometimes rebuffed by candidates who refuse to “speak to the media.”
That should tell voters something. If a candidate is unwilling to share his or her basic information and reasons for running for public office, how forthcoming with the public will that person be once elected? When a candidate says, “I don’t listen to voicemails or answer calls if I don’t know the number,” how does that bode for a constituent trying to reach his or her elected representative?
Elected officials are called upon to work collaboratively with all kinds of people and businesses. Is one who won’t speak to the local paper likely to be someone who can easily collaborate with others?
What about when it comes time to vote on a contentious issue? That’s bound to happen in local government. Don’t we expect our elected officials to explain why they voted the way they did?
Voters might think twice about candidates who aren’t willing to publicly state what they stand for.
While there might be fewer tri-state-area residents living on farms today, this area’s agricultural roots are strong.
Many, if not most, people from the area are just a generation or two removed from the farm. Plenty of locals grew up with a grandparent or aunt and uncle who lived on a farm. Today, fewer youngsters are getting that exposure to farm life and caring for animals.
That’s a trend that Mitch and Angie Peyton decided to do something about. The Manchester couple built Legacy Cattle Co., a cow/calf barn south of Manchester on Iowa 13. The facility will offer kids a chance to raise and show cattle, learning the lessons taught in the show ring and the barn.
Along with their own four children, the Peytons’ facility will provide an opportunity for area kids — whether or not they have farming roots — to learn the basics of working with cattle.
It’s encouraging to see this young couple giving back to their community by providing an experience in agriculture for kids. As Mitch Peyton said:
“I believe there is a huge opportunity for young people to be involved in agriculture moving forward. If we can be a small catalyst for any of that, we will feel really good about what we are doing.”
Wisconsin is poised to get rid of an arcane law only a handful of states have on the books.
Dodgeville Rep. Todd Novak is working on eliminating the state’s prohibition on remarriage for the first six months following a divorce.
That’s the right move.
People get divorced. It isn’t an easy thing to go through for most people, but it’s a fact of life. State government need not insert itself into the personal decision of when it’s been long enough to consider remarriage after divorce.
Folks in Iowa, Illinois and 41 other states manage to make that decision on their own without state lawmakers’ help. Surely, Wisconsin residents can do the same.