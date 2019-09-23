Maybe it’s something in the holy water in Dubuque.
On Friday, the Rev. Bill Joensen will be installed as bishop for the diocese of Des Moines. Though Joensen grew up in Ames, his ties to Dubuque are strong. He was ordained as a priest in the Archdiocese of Dubuque in 1989 and held various positions in Dubuque over the past three decades. Most recently, he served as dean of campus spiritual life and professor of philosophy at Loras College in Dubuque.
His new role as bishop of one of Iowa’s four dioceses will put him in familiar company. The diocese to the east of Des Moines is presided over by Joensen’s longtime friend and colleague, Tom Zinkula, who was named bishop for the diocese of Davenport two years ago.
Zinkula was also ordained in Dubuque, one year after Joensen, and was first assigned to St. Columbkille Parish from 1990 to 1993 before working at multiple parishes over the next 2½ decades.
So half of the bishops in Iowa have strong ties to Dubuque in their spiritual journeys. Zinkula called the rarity of the appointments “surreal.”
Dubuque can hold a degree of pride in seeing two of its adopted sons and spiritual leaders move on to this esteemed role. Congratulations to “Father Bill.”
The ordination will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines. Tickets are required. Watch the event at https://www.dmdiocese.org/live-stream.
Saturday is designated as Iowa State Parks volunteers day, and there’s plenty of work to be done.
At Dubuque’s Mines of Spain Recreation Area, 30 volunteers are needed to help replace railroad ties and repair the Lead Mine Trail.
Pikes Peak in McGregor could use 25 volunteers for some painting and staining projects.
Backbone State Park, near Strawberry Point, will take as many volunteers as possible to help repair and paint picnic tables. Same goes for Bellevue State Park, as well as Maquoketa Caves.
The state parks are treasures in Iowa, and citizens do a great job stepping up to lend a hand to keep them in good repair. But, the state of Iowa must step up as well.
Cuts to the Department of Natural Resources budget over recent years have led to service cuts, deferred maintenance and increased reliance on volunteers. Mines of Spain now shares a park ranger and a park manager with Bellevue State Park — an arrangement that will continue for the foreseeable future. Park nature centers across the state have decreased hours of operation.
Iowans will likely turn out on Saturday to support state parks, and that’s something to be proud of. State officials must match that kind of dedication if Iowa state parks are to remain well-cared-for treasures.
Just a week ago in this space, we suggested that because Miller Riverview Park had just the week prior finally opened for the season, perhaps City of Dubuque officials should take a hard look at use of the campground going forward.
High river levels on the Mississippi kept the popular site closed for the first five months of the season.
As if to put an exclamation point at the end of the sentence, heavy rains caused the river to rise again and forced Miller
Riverview Park to close, once again, just 10 days after opening.
As noted last week, this is the new normal. Flood cleanup
is a part of every season at the park — sometimes multiple times a year. It’s time to look at long-term solutions for the park.