Please join me in voting for Sam Wooden for Dubuque County attorney on Nov. 8.
As a former prosecuting attorney, I have faced both Sam Wooden and his Republican challenger in separate felony-level criminal trials before jury. Sam is unquestionably the more formidable litigator, approaching his case with a firm grasp of the law and solid case preparation. Sam’s fighting spirit is based on his mastery of the rules of criminal procedure, legal arguments based on solid research and well-written legal filings. Sam has benefitted from the skills, up-to-date training, and teamwork he learned working alongside attorneys in one of the best firms in town. He is adept at the high-tech digital reality of the modern courtroom and electronic filing. He is a natural storyteller, a necessary skill in translating complex legal concepts for nonattorney jurors — and constituents who expect clarity and transparency. Sam has good character, sound judgment, humility and a willingness to listen to both allies and opponents.
Four years ago, Dubuque voters made a mistake, assuming a retirement-age sole practitioner with a legal philosophy based on bluster had the experience to best uphold our laws and keep our community safe. Let’s not repeat that mistake; the stakes are too high.
Sam is clearly the correct choice for Dubuque County attorney.
(1) comment
Retirement age? Very ageist of you there, Ry. TACKY!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.