What is the state of democracy in the Town That Time Forgot? Is Galena now the town that forgot the people and democracy? We the People, the people of Galena, are not being heard by most of our elected representatives.
If the Galena City Council votes to approve the annexation of 56 acres to Galena and ignores the concerns of Galena citizens about noise pollution, traffic congestion, environment impacts, parking, and the burden on our emergency personnel and ignore the fact that Galena does not have the physical or human infrastructure to support the additional tourism the Parker Development will bring, then democracy in Galena will be history as will Galena as a small town in which people want to live and raise a family.
That is not the kind of history for which Galena has been famous.
Instead of adding to the burden tourism places on the community, the City Council of Galena needs to focus its attention and its energy on addressing the risks presented by the intersection of U.S. 20 and Blackjack Road. It needs to focus on the challenge of providing emergency services throughout the city but especially on the east side of the river. It needs to address the shortage of parking in the downtown with something more than the offer of an app.
The City of Galena needs to address the impacts of development on the Galena River watershed. The City of Galena needs to assist the business community in figuring out how to address the labor shortage in the business community.
The council cannot just say, “Yeah, that’s a problem.”
It can’t just say “Traffic on Blackjack Road has always been a problem.”
That is not going to save anyone from serious injury in a traffic accident. The City Council of Galena needs to act to improve Galena’s infrastructure before it adds additional burdens to that infrastructure and on the people.
Dick Auman was mayor of Galena, Ill., from 1997 until 2005.