The gorgeous, almost summer-like weather we enjoyed earlier this month has receded, leaving a far more April-ish forecast in its wake, but that’s no reason to stay home watching the grass grow.
Tri-state area residents looking for something to do don’t have to look far to find an area buzzing with activity. The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is back and in full swing. And you don’t have to be a filmmaker or even a movie buff to enjoy the goings-on.
Sure, several dozen people involved in filmmaking attend the annual festival, which begins today and continues through Sunday, April 30. They will be around town, networking, presenting programs, interacting with audience members, watching their peers’ productions and maybe even scouting locations for future films.
Though “international” is in the event’s name, and though there will be filmmakers from many other countries joining Americans in attendance, this is a community event. Everyone is welcome.
You don’t have to pass a Hollywood trivia quiz or study cinematic techniques to attend or enjoy as many of the festival’s 180-plus independent films as your schedule can accommodate.
Not sure where to start? Try taking in a “short block”: a collection of short films shown back-to-back at one of various locations downtown. Or head to Five Flags Theater tonight for Celebrate Canada Night, featuring a free showing of “Midnight at the Paradise.” Following that, you can continue to the celebration of all things Canada at Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, in the Novelty Iron Works building at 333 E. 10th St., with a free event featuring live music and pizza.
TH reporter Michelle London has previewed multiple films, and you can catch up on her stories at TelegraphHerald.com.
The festival is a great way for area residents to conveniently and inexpensively experience the fine arts through the medium of film. Check out the films during the day on Thursday and take advantage of free tickets, sponsored by Runde Chevrolet.
The blending of the arts and community is the reason why the Telegraph Herald again is committing substantial resources to the festival as a presenting sponsor. It’s a quality event — don’t ask us; ask the filmmakers how this festival compares to others they attend — and the TH is proud to have it taking place in Dubuque.
A complete guide to the films available to watch can be viewed at julienfilmfest.com/film-guide. It includes a breakdown of films by category, as well as showtimes and locations. Click on your favorite categories, and those films will pop up.
The bevy of genres include documentary, feature, short, animation, comedy, drama, family, horror, international, LGBTQ+, musical, mystery, romance, sci-fi and thriller, as well as featuring future filmmakers, short blocks and student spotlights.
Unlike some fine-arts experiences, where if you don’t make it to the art museum or library today, you can go tomorrow or next week, this huge festival is a limited engagement. It comes around just once a year, and this is its time. So make time. And let’s roll out a warm (even if the weather isn’t) tri-state welcome for the many visitors the festival brings.
Check out the 12th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. And enjoy the show.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
