I had the opportunity to reflect back on the impact a single person can make on this great state as I attended the funeral of a notable Iowan, Richard Johnson. Dick served 25 years as the state auditor.
As I listened to different speakers and shared stories, one theme came out: Dick loved God, his family and the State of Iowa. I witnessed all three while we served together.
Richard Johnson may not be a name everyone in Iowa knows, but there are reasons why they should. For many, how the financial books are kept isn’t the most interesting subject. I admit, it’s hard to write this without getting into the weeds, but for Dick, it was his passion in the 1990s to advocate for a change to the way the state kept the books. In those days, Iowa wasn’t required to adhere to a standard set of rules on how to book revenue and expenses.
Dick helped bring change and pushed for Iowa to adopt GAAP accounting standards. I know many of you reading this will ask why does that matter? I would say because Dick cared enough about this state to travel its border and make sure people understood the importance of doing things the right way. He was a man of integrity and wanted to ensure his state was known for its integrity. Because of him, Iowans can rest assured the numbers they see in the state’s accounting books reflect the true picture of Iowa’s finances.
Michael L. Fitzgerald has been treasurer of Iowa since 1983, the longest-serving state treasurer in the United States
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.