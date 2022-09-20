In 1968 minimum wage was $1.60 an hour. That would equate to a little over $14 an hour today. In 1968 it was illegal for health insurance companies, clinics or hospitals to be for profit. This kept health care very reasonably priced and many employers provided very good health insurance.
Today we have for profit hospital networks and insurance companies plus a pharmaceutical industry controlled by hedge fund managers. This has raised health care cost so much that many employers no longer provide health insurance or it comes with very high deductibles.
Last year in Iowa Medicaid paid the cost for delivering 41% of births.
In 1968 the average cost of tuition at Iowa’s public universities was $400 per year. At $1.60 an hour, it would take 250 hours work a year (five hours per week) to pay tuition. If you worked 20 hours per week during the school year and 40-plus hours per week in the summer, you could “work” your way through collage without any debt.
Today the average cost of tuition at Iowa’s public universities is about $10,000 per year. At $7.25 an hour (current minimum wage) it would take 1,380 hours work a year (27.5 hours per week) to pay tuition. Easy to see why many collage grads are forced to go into debt to get a degree.
The baby boom generation had the highest rate of upward mobility in our nations history.
Maybe young people today are not lazy. Maybe they just want the same opportunities.
