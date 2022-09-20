In 1968 minimum wage was $1.60 an hour. That would equate to a little over $14 an hour today. In 1968 it was illegal for health insurance companies, clinics or hospitals to be for profit. This kept health care very reasonably priced and many employers provided very good health insurance.

Today we have for profit hospital networks and insurance companies plus a pharmaceutical industry controlled by hedge fund managers. This has raised health care cost so much that many employers no longer provide health insurance or it comes with very high deductibles.

