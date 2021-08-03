I’ve got a good summer movie recommendation for you, and it’s not of the superhero variety.
Well, actually, there might be a few superheroes in it, but not the kind that wear capes.
“Summer of Soul” is a documentary about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. It won broad acclaim at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu.
You probably know all about the Woodstock music festival that took place that same summer more than 50 years ago. But you likely haven’t heard of the Harlem Cultural Festival. I sure hadn’t. Held at Mount Morris Park in Harlem, the festival lasted six weeks, drew hundreds of thousands of people and saw amazing performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, The 5th Dimension, Gladys Knight & the Pips, and Sly and the Family Stone.
There were hours and hours of film recorded documenting the event — which had been sitting in a basement for 50 years. Director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson unearthed the treasure trove and provides an incredible look at this huge event, overlooked by history.
Two things about the film I found really powerful.
1) Watch it for the music. I didn’t even know Stevie Wonder could play drums. I loved seeing the generosity of Mahalia Jackson to share her spotlight. And I have new mad respect for Sly and the Family Stone.
2) Consider this a lesson in how Black history goes untold. Do you think incredible footage of Woodstock would sit untouched for 50 years? Why do we know all about the event on Max Yasgur’s farm and so little about a music festival from the same time in Harlem? It’s enlightening to see some of these stories brought to life.
Check out “Summer of Soul” to hear some great music, watch vibrant footage of this historical event and remember that our history is full of untold stories.
Bites and Brews coming to you
We’re starting a new weekly email newsletter for all the foodie folks like me in our area. Each week we’ll compile content about the best places to taste and sip around the tri-states.
You can sign up for this free local newsletter, delivered in a Wednesday email, at telegraphherald.com/newsletters. While you’re there, sign up for our other emails as well, such as morning headlines, news alerts and breaking news to stay on top of the latest news in the tri-state area.
Come on down for the Inside Scoop
Speaking of food, how about a free scoop of Vesperman Farms ice cream and a chance to visit with the Telegraph Herald newsroom staff and other personnel? We’re offering a subscriber benefit event today from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on our loading dock at Ninth and Bluff streets. You can talk to our reporters and editors, ask questions of staffers and tour our newsroom. We’ve got our scoopers ready — just RSVP at TelegraphHerald.com/scoop by noon today.