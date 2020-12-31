The sense of helplessness was getting to me. It’s Christmas, and tens of millions of us are hungry, homeless, sick, grieving and desperate. We have billionaires who could finance the current stimulus proposal all by themselves, and still have as much money as they had at the beginning of the year. But they are nowhere to be found. And the GOP is blocking any meaningful ongoing stimulus, in spite of the great majority of Americans favoring — or needing — it.
But just because we non-billionaires can’t completely solve the problem doesn’t mean we can’t help.
In the spirit of Amos Oz’s Order of the Teaspoon, here is what I will do until ongoing stimulus is passed. If you have better or additional ideas, please share them.
1) Forego ½-meals/day in solidarity with the desperate
2) Donate weekly to PIN, a local interfaith effort of Dubuque Area Congregations United, or to Convivium, which makes casseroles for hungry neighbors
3) Light candles in my windows in solidarity (I was raised Catholic. Indulge me.)
4) Call my members of Congress regularly to demand that they be a government of, for, and by the people, and
5) Write a letter to the editor. (Check)
All I have are a couple of loaves and a few small fish. Enough, and a bit to share. Maybe you have enough, too. Perhaps the TH could post notices around town of groups offering help. We must all do whatever we can.