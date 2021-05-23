As the pandemic continues to affect our world, it is heartbreaking to learn of the devastating consequences experienced in India and other parts of the world. It is heartening to note the much-improved situation in the United States. We have lost all too many lives and missed so many special moments to get careless too quickly.
Like many, I care deeply about the health, happiness, and well-being of all across this country and our world. That said, I recognize that the biggest and most positive difference we can make in the lives of others is directly related to those acts of service done locally and within our own communities. As of this writing, almost 40% of the U.S. population aged 16 years old and older is fully vaccinated. In Dubuque County, we are quickly approaching 55%.
Therefore, and as it relates to higher education in our area, I offer admiration to my colleagues for their collaborative spirit and supportive ways. We were all able to end our respective academic years successfully while providing our students with the best possible educational experiences under the circumstances. I so admire the extraordinary lengths to which our staff and faculty went above and beyond to serve our students despite many obstacles. I think we all concluded that “in-person” learning is ideal even as technology can provide unique and wonderful options.
As much as I am grateful and relieved to end a successful academic year in the midst of an extraordinary set of unpredictable happenings, I am all the more committed to and appreciative for a wonderful Dubuque community. While Loras and our higher education partners have every reason to be proud of our collective efforts, we could not have done so alone.
Thus, I begin by offering praise and appreciation to our health care providers who have selflessly served our students, campuses, and community without fanfare or significant recognition. You have risen above the risks, made sacrifices, worked long hours, and demonstrated resilience in the midst of a pandemic.
Our community’s leadership, public service and elected officials, county and city health organizations have had to make difficult decisions that would surely never please everyone. We acknowledge the challenges you faced and respect the collective effort you made in order to serve the common good.
I am thankful for our not-for-profit and for-profit partners who found a way to provide our students critical internship, service learning, and student teaching opportunities. Your willingness to be creative in developing alternative approaches made a difference in keeping our students’ timeline toward degree attainment unobstructed.
Perhaps most significantly, there is no way we could have achieved a safe and healthy campus without access to free and widely available testing. As we experienced symptoms, anticipated and returned from breaks and participated in athletics, among other things, our students, staff and faculty had readily available options for testing on or nearby campus. Special thanks to our Dubuque friends at Test Iowa, Hartig Drug, and Hy-Vee for always being there for us throughout the academic year.
Collectively, we will always have more work to do and a need to get better. I have confidence that there is a common will to ensure our community thrives and resolves to fix our weaknesses.
But, for now, as I reflect on the difficulties that so many other communities and institutions have had to overcome, I am proud to be part of the Dubuque community where there are so many servant leader hearts and nearby partners who extended a helpful hand.