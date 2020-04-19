With federal stimulus checks, small-business loans, community grants, unemployment filings and other unusual financial activity, it would be easy for citizens, eager to get their hands on expected cash, to fall prey to fraud.
It could come in the form of a text, asking you to simply click a link to get to some money you are owed. It seems legit, after all, it came from the IRS.
Or did it?
Hit pause before you click that link. Look closely at the address.
As of April 15, the Federal Trade Commission has received complaints of more than $13.44 million lost to fraud.
Google reported 18 million daily malware and phishing emails related to COVID-19 scams — just in the past week.
The scammers extract financial information by posing as government entities providing stimulus checks or loans, or a nonprofit looking for help, or an airline refunding a ticket purchase or even the World Health Organization.
Other particularly despicable predators are shilling treatments they claim can prevent the novel coronavirus (they can’t) or sales of hand sanitizer, masks and thermometers (which they don’t have).
To be clear: There is no vaccine, vaporizer, pill, potion or salve that will either prevent, cure or treat COVID-19. When one is developed, it will not be offered to you via a text message at an exorbitant price.
The bad actors are preying on individuals who are particularly vulnerable: People are scared — about getting sick, about losing income, about the safety of their loved ones. Under those stressors, it’s easy to let your guard down.
But citizens must be vigilant. Be suspicious and wary of any call or text or email asking you to take immediate action by clicking a link that might ask for more information. In some cases, just clicking the link can prompt malware to download.
Don’t click. Take a moment and verify. AARP has a toll-free fraud network help line (877-908-3360) open on weekdays that anyone can call to verify whether a text or call is legitimate.
Or go directly to the alleged source: Call the government office or the hotel or venue. Ask if the email is legitimate.
Don’t send money. Don’t share personal information over the phone. Do give to charities — but only by going directly to the charity’s website to donate. The government won’t text you asking for personal information under any circumstances. And if someone suggests needing you to buy a bunch of gift cards, that’s a scam.
Everyone has plenty to worry about now. It’s unfortunate we need to add getting ripped off to the list. But we can help our friends and neighbors by reminding them to guard against fraud.
Don’t click the link.