There have been only three times that our democracy has been attacked.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor; on Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida crashed our planes into the Twin Towers in New York; and on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump spurred the insurrection that attacked our own Capitol in Washington, D.C., because he lost the election. He continues to be a threat to our country because he has taken boxes of classified papers from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. This is a direct threat to our nation’s security.

