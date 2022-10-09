There have been only three times that our democracy has been attacked.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor; on Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida crashed our planes into the Twin Towers in New York; and on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump spurred the insurrection that attacked our own Capitol in Washington, D.C., because he lost the election. He continues to be a threat to our country because he has taken boxes of classified papers from the White House to Mar-a-Lago. This is a direct threat to our nation’s security.
Between the Republicans and Donald Trump’s influence, we have many areas to be concerned about for the upcoming election.
They gerrymandered our districts and passed laws interfering with our basic right to vote. Some areas have very few voting precincts, making it very difficult for people to vote.
We must protect our environment because our climate is at a very dangerous point now.
They are banning books and trying to control our schools, and this leads to an uneducated society. Critical thinkers are an important part of a free society (democracy).
They are taking away women’s rights. A woman should have the right to make decisions about her body with the help of her doctor, without the government interfering.
Become an educated voter and vote in this election. Every election is important and especially this one with so much riding on it. Every vote is needed.
