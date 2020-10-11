Our nation was founded on ideals, and ever since, we’ve been trying to achieve them. Although the founders were flawed, they created a republic with a road map to evolve, outgrow our flaws and right our wrongs. We followed with universal education, abolition of slavery and expanding the vote from White male landowners to all citizens. We added rights of working people to collectively bargain for wages and benefits, protect our world from environmental destruction, and defeat despots who repressed or eliminated entire races and nations. We saw ourselves as a noble beacon symbolized by the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, and our numbers swelled as “tired, poor, huddled masses yearning to be free” came from all corners of the earth to build the future.
But what do we see now? The American dream is being systematically shattered, immigrants vilified, murderers and perjurers pardoned, dedicated public servants replaced by corrupt cronies, science ignored, taxes hidden, institutional watchdogs fired, allies abandoned, enemies admired. America’s most corrupt president disgraces his office and our nation. Republican leaders such as Sens. Joni Ernst and Mitch McConnell had the opportunity to remove President Trump from office, and failed miserably. They continue to allow his aberrations. We must hold him and them accountable with our votes. We must toss out Trump and the politicians that cozy up to him, and get back on track to the future fostered by our ideals.