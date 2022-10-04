Happy National Newspaper Week. Glad to see you’re celebrating by reading a local newspaper.
While much has changed in our industry, there’s a basic tenet here at the TH that has remains constant: We are local news. Our team of more than 30 journalists covers the tri-state area like no other media can. And we’ve done it for decades. That gives us the historical vantage point that brings depth and insight to news coverage.
This National Newspaper Week comes at a time when we are covering the impacts of record high inflation and a debilitating labor shortage. And yet, we are seeing exciting projects and initiatives happening all over the tri-state area, and we are telling those stories every day.
Now, we’re in the midst of midterm elections, providing in-depth coverage of the candidates vying for seats that control taxpayer dollars. We know you care about who those people are, and our coverage will help voters make informed decisions.
You won’t find that kind of local analysis and coverage anywhere but our newspaper and at TelegraphHerald.com.
This week’s celebration of print journalism comes at a time when our industry is struggling mightily. Research by the University of North Carolina shows that more than 1,300 communities that in 2004 had a local newspaper in town today have none.
Despite those dire statistics, we keep churning out local news coverage and telling the stories of our tri-state communities. We’re at city council meetings, graduations, county fairs and ballgames.
We ask the tough questions of government officials and examine how tax dollars are spent. We tell the stories of artists, volunteers, entrepreneurs, veterans, parents, teachers and schoolchildren.
People read our stories because they are concerned about and want to know about what’s going on in their hometown. So do we. Because it’s our hometown, too.
We’re proud to be your community newspaper, and we thank you for your continued support.
Saluting 4 amazing women
Again this year, Her magazine and BizTimes.biz have selected four women from a pool of nominations who represent the best of the past, present and future in local leadership, community involvement and volunteer efforts, and making a difference in the tri-states and beyond.
It is never an easy task, as the number of deserving nominees always exceeds the number of awards. And this year was no exception.
Joining the roster of Salute to Women award recipients are Woman of the Year Teri Hawks Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for the City of Dubuque; Woman of Innovation Cindy Tang, of Inspiring Community, Inc. in Platteville, Wis.; Woman Who Makes a Difference Laura Chandlee, of Dubuque; and Woman to Watch Lauren Czeshinski, of Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque.
The women will be honored during an awards breakfast Wednesday. You can catch a livestream of that event — featuring Kay Takes, MercyOne Iowa region president, as our keynote speaker — at TelegraphHerald.com beginning at 8 a.m.
