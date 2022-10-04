Happy National Newspaper Week. Glad to see you’re celebrating by reading a local newspaper.

While much has changed in our industry, there’s a basic tenet here at the TH that has remains constant: We are local news. Our team of more than 30 journalists covers the tri-state area like no other media can. And we’ve done it for decades. That gives us the historical vantage point that brings depth and insight to news coverage.

Email Gilligan at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.