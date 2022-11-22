Every year around this time, I try to make a point of expressing my gratitude toward our local retailers.
Small businesses are the heart of our hometowns. Their unique offerings set them apart from the national chain stores. I love interacting with the people who are putting their heart and soul into their store as well as the community.
Last week, I walked into Graham’s Style Store and had a conversation with Ben Graham that went something like this:
Me: “Do you have any lightweight men’s pants, like for hiking in hot weather?”
Ben: “Pants, yes. Don’t ask me for shants.”
Me: “Shants? As in the zip-off shorts/pants combo?”
Ben: “Yes.”
Me: “No shants?”
Ben: “I can’t with the shants.”
Me: “Because no one actually ever zips the legs off the pants they’re wearing?”
Ben: “Because they’re stupid.”
Me: “How do you feel about shackets? Do you have those? Or are you opposed to any wardrobe portmanteau?”
Ben: “You’re surrounded by shackets.”
Me: “I am?”
Ben: “You are.”
And, indeed, I was. Ben then wheeled around various racks pulling out the shirt/jacket combos one after another, giving me a one sentence review of each garment, always with a pop culture reference as to the type of person best suited to it, ranging from “Yellowstone” to "The Big Lebowski.”
When was the last time you engaged in witty repartee with a clerk at Macy’s? Heck, they’d probably let you foolishly purchase shants.
See, this is what I love about my local stores. These are the people that know us — or are willing to treat us like they know us.
I was really sorry to see the end of the Kaesbauer family’s ownership of Ooh La La and Creative Touch. I go back a long way with both those businesses. Cathi at Ooh La La will tell you that I was such a frequent customer when my kids were little that when my daughters played store at home, it always had to be Ooh La La, and Cathi would give them ribbons so they could wrap the purchases up fancy like she did. Most of the artwork in our home was framed or purchased at Creative Touch, and Bill’s amazing eye helped style every room.
Those are the kinds of real relationships you can build with local retailers. They are the lifeblood of our community, and we need to support them.
Do yourself and your holiday shopping list a favor and spend this Small Business Saturday shopping local.
First Citizen nominations due next week
Don’t forget to get your First Citizen nominations sent in before the Dec. 1 deadline.
For more than half a century, the TH has singled out some of the greatest community leaders for this time-honored award. It has become the premier honor in our community and something of a lifetime achievement award for folks who have consistently set the bar high and exceeded expectations.
Nominations for First Citizen can be submitted at TelegraphHerald.com/firstcitizen, or mailed or dropped off to me at the TH through Thursday, Dec. 1. I’m excited to see the nominations for recognition of Dubuque’s great leaders.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.