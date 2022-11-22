Every year around this time, I try to make a point of expressing my gratitude toward our local retailers.

Small businesses are the heart of our hometowns. Their unique offerings set them apart from the national chain stores. I love interacting with the people who are putting their heart and soul into their store as well as the community.

Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.