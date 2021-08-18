Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure. The Dubuque Area Chamber has long been talking about the need to reinvest in our state and nation’s transportation infrastructure, and now more than ever, we need a plan that meets this moment.
The business community understands the need to address critical infrastructure issues, in a survey of members, preliminary results show 75% of businesses support investment in the specific infrastructure priorities outlined in the Senate bill. Thanks to the leadership of senators like Chuck Grassley, who crossed party lines to support the bi-partisan infrastructure package, we are one step closer to delivering the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.
In a study by the Economic Policy Institute, analysts found an investment of $100 billion annually — similar to the outlay in the plan passed by Congress — would grow gross domestic product by nearly $150 billion, showing a direct return on this investment. In addition to GDP growth, efficiencies and an improvement in productivity were found to be long-term benefits of infrastructure investment. As we emerge from the 2020 pandemic, we recognize that improved transportation and information networks are key to our future success.
If COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that connectivity and access to reliable high-speed internet is of paramount importance for the 21st century economy. Over the past year, parents and children alike hopped onto Zoom classes or virtual meetings where we experienced in real time the need to drastically enhance and expand broadband connectivity. The infrastructure bill puts $65 billion on the table to assist states like Iowa that are working diligently to extend broadband to every last mile of the state.
Then there is climate. In Iowa, we’ve become all too accustomed to the 100-year flood happening every few years, only to be surprised by something called a derecho, or to see dangerous air pollution from a fire thousands of miles away. As a leader in renewable energy, Iowa is ready to take on the challenge of climate and harness the economic opportunity that climate-focused policies can bring to our state.
So, we say thank you again to Sen. Grassley for his support on this historic reinvestment in America, and we urge our congressional leaders in the House to step up and support this bipartisan plan. Together, we can move forward, united toward the cause of building a better nation, a better Iowa and a better Dubuque today and for generations to come.