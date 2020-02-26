All political candidates claim that they know what Americans want. It’s funny that “the people” seem to want totally different things, according to each candidate.
I’m no millionaire politician, but I think I have a good idea what most taxpayers are asking of their highly paid government servants.
Americans of all political persuasions would like their so-called “leaders” to join together and stop the kindergarten quibbling and use our tax dollars to fix infrastructure, protect the nation from actual attacks, lower high prices, pay off our enormous debt, and get the hell out of the way so we can pursue happiness.
Stay out of my religion, my bedroom, my child rearing and my classrooms. Don’t dictate what I can think. Stop putting your reelection and retirement plan above the people. A great many folks paid the ultimate price for the future of American people and American freedom. Instead of a platform of “the other guy is bad,” show us what you can do, not what they can’t.
JFK and MLK focused on their strengths and how things can be better, never on what their opponents couldn’t do. Wouldn’t it be a refreshing change to actually vote for a candidate with a realistic plan instead of being left with having to choose between two evils?
Readers, please look into political candidates’ accomplishments, or lack thereof, and don’t make choices based on gossip or hearsay.