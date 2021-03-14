The Iowa Legislature — or, its GOP members, at any rate — just passed a bill purportedly to protect voting security — even though the just-completed election, overseen by our Republican secretary of state, had the best voter turnout ever, was by all accounts secure, and fraud was not a problem.
Iowans used to have 40 days to vote. Under the proposed law, we would have 20.
Counties can’t offer absentee ballot request forms: We would have to know to ask for them, whom to ask, how to ask, and the deadline for asking.
Polls were open until 9 p.m. Now it would be 8 p.m.
Ballots mailed by Election Day were counted. Now they would have to arrive by Election Day (via a hobbled U.S. Postal Service.)
Each satellite polling location only will be created if enough voters petition for it. So we would have to vote to have a polling place before we can vote there.
Voter registrations will be culled if we miss an election or move and forget to change our address.
The Legislature asked for public comments. Fewer than 50 of 1,200 submitted comments favored these new restrictions.
Did legislators provide examples of problems, and how these restrictions would address them?
Were more fraudulent ballots submitted between 8 and 9 p.m. than other times? Or in the last 20 days than the first 20?
These restrictions will curtail voting, not protect it.
Gov. Reynolds should not sign this into law.
Editor’s note: The Iowa governor signed a voting bill into law on Monday.