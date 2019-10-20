I think it is time to once again talk with the Trump supporters and help them see the disillusioned reality they have believed from their mad leader, Trump.
The Republicans, McConnell and Graham, are finally — but so sad, too late for the Kurds — calling Trump on his incompetent, terrible error that has brought Putin more power in the Mideast.
How many more of our soldiers will be killed in this dire situation in Syria?
Now, can you see how this president has only been in this job to further his own interests while being paid very well by the Russians, as his son Eric said in 2015?
As Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, “All actions of this president lead to Putin,” whom we surmise has monetary control over his puppet-president Trump.
Trump’s madness is now unraveling, and he has been allowed by the Republicans to be the dishonest, corrupt, ignorant, incompetent, inept, defensive 5-year-old that he has been his whole defensive, disillusioned life.
From where is he getting all his campaign money? Was Giuliani carrying in some big dollars for his next campaign?