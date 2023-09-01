The purple horse weed struck the dandelion. The sweet grass roped the columbine. The sunflowers and lavender switched in the short hillocks where the dragonflies roamed like they owned the field.
Standing at a crossroads I stared into the heat mirrors and remembered that I chased butterflies as a child. I crossed the stone parking lot and began to run. A tiny, white winged butterfly drew me to the tall grasses.
It would be the fields and the solitude and a pawn broker who would teach me. I had finished two graduate school programs, referring to myself as over educated. I was unemployed.
Recommended for you
For two years I had fought the economy. I advertised my carpentry experience. I built porches and remodeled kitchens and hung drywall. I guessed about plumbing, and cobbled electric wiring. I had spent seven years studying to leave these jobs to others, accepted in a doctoral program. I was without a regular paycheck.
Without piece work, a small project of any kind, a deck to build or a painting job, something, I walked to the park. If the rest of the world in America was prosperous I was the anomaly, the black sheep, the fool, the oddball.
My dad was a meatpacker who held his cleaver of life’s philosophy over his children, that work was life’s answer. Work was God’s way of saying we sweat. Work is identity, ethic and provision against the storms of life.
In school a mentor professor had exclaimed that work meant much more than a paycheck and that the chaos of the 1930s included a generation’s mood. He said that the field of counseling began then because the president saw the pain and asked for help and the thinkers he drew to his side pointed to the mood and then began to study it. The consensus came back to Roosevelt that people lose their sense of identity and their sense of well being, that everyone needs some structure, a place to go and something to do.
My head had begun to swirl in clouds of foreboding. I complained to my wife that here I was, a good man, educated, full of prayer and no job.
If despondency has been observed to include that sickness in the pit of your stomach when you can’t see anything brighter in the days ahead but more of the same, that you have to convince each day that there is something new but you know only another sidewalk or a longer stretch of road to walk; if that’s depressed, I became a walking version. When I saw the butterfly and it invited me, I retraced myself to childhood and saw a chance to regain sanity. I ran to the field and saw a deer trek along the tree line, and I headed back to my soul.
I began to pawn. The first of the stakemen became a friend and confidant. The stakeman is that ancient mariner who sets by the roadside and offers help. He’s the man who pawns and trades and sometimes sells you what he bought from another lost soul for ten times the price he purchased it, making you glad you were given the chance. The stakeman is the pawn broker, the pledgeman, the shylock. He’s been named and called out in history since the first deal and you know him when you meet him. You understand from the first impression whether he means you harm or may actually be the Samaritan you hoped to find.
In Dubuque it was a stakeman who gave $5 for a circular saw, who asked about faith, who introduced his family and who helped to restore my belief that the world is filled with wonder. At the park I began to run.
In my work life I had shoveled manure, pressed a factory punch and packed hams till my hands bled. The work of poverty is neither a shame nor something any soul asks to have. It’s endured. Through fields, in solitude, with family, friends and a Samaritan who gave without being asked, my last employment was a college faculty role, teaching psychology. As my friend the pawn broker taught in his Corinthian quote, but by the grace of God is each road, and each place to be found.
Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.