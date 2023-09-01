The purple horse weed struck the dandelion. The sweet grass roped the columbine. The sunflowers and lavender switched in the short hillocks where the dragonflies roamed like they owned the field.

Standing at a crossroads I stared into the heat mirrors and remembered that I chased butterflies as a child. I crossed the stone parking lot and began to run. A tiny, white winged butterfly drew me to the tall grasses.

Trenkle is a community college teacher, resident of Dubuque and the author of two books about Dubuque.